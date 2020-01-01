NEWS Alec Baldwin didn’t kiss Hilaria Baldwin for 'six weeks' when they first started dating Newsdesk Share with :







Alec Baldwin didn’t kiss his wife Hilaria Baldwin for “six weeks” when they first started dating, and would only shake her hand.



The 61-year-old actor married the health and wellness expert in 2012, but she has now revealed that it took him six weeks of dating before he kissed her for the first time, despite him constantly telling her he wanted to “spend the rest of [his] life” with her.



Alec filled in as guest host on an episode of ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’ which aired on Monday (23.03.20) and invited Hilaria on as a guest.



And she told the audience: “Do you guys know that he shook my hand for six weeks and didn’t kiss me when we met. True story. He would tell me all these things like I’m going to marry you, I’m going to spend the rest of my life with you, we’re going to have a ton of kids and then he would shake my hand at the end of the night.”



However, Alec defended his actions by insisting he didn’t want the 35-year-old beauty to think he was using her for sex.



He said: “I didn’t want you to think that I just wanted to have sex with you.”



And Hilaria added: “Hey, look it worked.”



Meanwhile, the couple - who have Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, 20 months, together - recently spoke about wanting to expand their family again, after suffering two devastating miscarriages in the last year.



Alec said: "We're going to have another one, just not now. It's a question of time. It was a surprise."



Hilaria added: "Physically, I am feeling a lot better. Emotionally, I'm feeling a lot better. Sharing can be hard, but once you share, it feels a little more real and then once it's more real, you can heal... It also made me feel not alone.”



And although their experience in losing two pregnancies was difficult, the pair believe it brought them “closer”.



Asked if the loss had brought them closer together, Alec said: "If we were closer... I would be sewn to her."

Hilaria added: "I feel like we started dating again."