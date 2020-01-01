Eva Amurri trying to 'slow down' after doing too much as new mum

Eva Amurri is trying to "take it easy" following the arrival of her third child, after suffering post-birth complications.

The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram over the weekend (20Mar20) to update fans a week after son Mateo was born, detailing her busy schedule as a new mum-of-three.

"One Week Old ( a day late...which is pretty good for a third kid) Mateo is eating like a champ, sleeping for 3-4 hour stretches, crying, pooping, hiccuping, and stealing our hearts with his big blue eyes," she wrote alongside an image of her baby boy. "I knew we would love him deeply, but I didn’t know how quickly life would be unimaginable without him. Soaking in the impermanence of all things Newborn, sniffing a lot of baby aroma, and thanking my lucky stars for this gift of a boy. #HappilyEvaAfter #MateoAntoni #OneWeekOld."

Susan Sarandon's daughter also shared a post featuring her two older children, five-year-old daughter Marlowe and three-year-old son Major, and noted she is struggling to stay on top of her household chores.

"My house is a mess," she shared. "Laundry is piling up. Trying to bless and release the feelings of inadequacy that all this gives me."

Amurri also thanked her ex-husband, Kyle Martino, whom she split from last year (19), writing: "Feeling grateful to have @kylemartino here helping out and for my friends who keep checking in on me. It’s a weird time to be Postpartum for sure."

Yet she candidly recounted the toll the situation has taken on her health.

"Yesterday I 'overdid' it and got really faint and started bleeding again pretty badly," she revealed. "It was a reminder to slow down and take it easy- that many things can wait and that I have to be tending to myself right now."