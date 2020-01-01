NEWS Denise Richards’ dog has died Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star is mourning the loss of her pet pooch Henry, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 15.



Alongside a series of pictures of the lovable pug Denise wrote: "Yesterday we lost our beloved Henry. I’m gutted & devastated. He was 15 yrs old & has been there for our family during the good times & the challenging times...unconditionally. (sic)”



The 49-year-old beauty also explained Henry was the last of her dogs to have spent time with her mother Joni before she died in 2007 after a battle with cancer, and said the pooch was “special”.



She added: “He was the last dog of our family to know his Nana (my mom) & now he is with her & his siblings that have passed before him. He’s so special. He loved every dog, cat, pig, human, animal, he never had a feisty attitude with anyone. The most easygoing personality & as every pug parent knows, the most sensitive. Never one to hide his feelings. Or.. one to miss a meal.



“Henry.. heaven is so much better with you there my love. I miss you terribly already .... we love you our boy. Home will never be the same without you. (sic)”



Henry’s passing comes just over two months after Denise also mourned the loss of another of her dogs named Louie.



Denise revealed in January that Louie - whom she adopted 10 years ago - had passed away, but said she was thankful her canine companion survived long enough for her to fly home from vacation to say farewell.



She wrote on social media at the time: "Heartbroken. Came home from Spain to say goodbye to our Louie.... did everything to keep him here. Sadly for us, it was his time to cross the rainbow bridge.



"We rescued him 10yrs ago and he's one of the funniest & most animated furry babies. I'm so grateful he waited until I got home so I could be with him. I know he's now with some of his siblings & his nana (my mom) but it still hurts.



"Louie you are so loved & will be missed terribly. Thank you for blessing us with your unconditional love & effervescent beautiful spirit my [heart emoji] (sic)"