Al Pacino's ex-girlfriend insists miser jibe was a joke

Al Pacino's ex-girlfriend Meital Dohan has insisted she was only joking when she said he never splashed his cash on her.



The 40-year-old actress split with the 79-year-old 'The Irishman' star after two years together because of their 39-year age gap, and Meital had said that he never showered her with gifts, but now she has gone back on her comments about the movie legend not treating her to expensive jewellery or "materialistic things".



Meital told the Daily Mail: "Any woman who dates a powerful man, they'll say she's a gold digger. It's another stereotype, and people can think of me what they want.



"What happened between us was bigger than materialistic things like flowers or chocolates or diamonds or cars."



The Israeli star also admitted that whilst their romance was "one of the most incredible love stories of [her] life", she wants to start her own family and Al already has his own brood - Julie, 30, and twins Olivia and Anton, both 19.

She told the publication: "It was one of the most incredible love stories of my life, but there was an acknowledgement that we're both at different places in our lives.



"Two years is a long time and I was like, 'We love each other, but where is this going? I really want to have kids.'

"It's harder when someone's that much older than you, because I still have a family to build, while he already has a family.."



She added: "At his age, it's a rigid decision."



In her recent interview with Israel's La'Isha magazine, Meital had said: "It's hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino.



"I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man.



"The age gap is difficult, yes. I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man, to be honest. So even with all my love, it didn't last."



Asked if she had any expensive presents to remind her of their relationship, she replied: "How can I say politely that he didn't like to spend money? ... He only bought me flowers."