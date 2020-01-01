Kim Kardashian accuses Taylor Swift of 'actually lying' as Famous feud rumbles on

Kim Kardashian has accused Taylor Swift of lying about the 2016 video chat she had with the reality TV star's husband Kanye West.

Full footage of the call, surrounding the rapper's plans to poke fun at Taylor on his track Famous, was leaked over the weekend, with the newly-released audio showing that Kanye fails to mention he was going to call Taylor a "b**ch" in the song.

Taylor responded in a statement on Monday night in which she claimed the footage "proved I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* - you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for four years".

Following her statement, Kim took to her Instagram Stories to respond, although admitted she felt "really embarrassed and mortified" to be commenting on such a trivial matter considering the global coronavirus pandemic.

"Because she continues to speak on it, I feel I'm left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying," the 39-year-old wrote. "To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission...' They clearly spoke so I let you all see that.

"Nobody ever denied the word 'b**ch' was used without her permission. At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she 'declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.'"

Continuing, the mother-of-four added: "The lie was never about the word b**ch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation. I never edited the footage (another lie) - I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn't change the narrative."

Kim also argued that, had Taylor not "lied and forced me to defend" Kanye, the video of the call "would have remained private or would have gone in the trash".

Concluding her statement, she wrote: "This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares. Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters."