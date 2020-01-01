Michelle Williams's fiance spotted wearing wedding band

Michelle Williams and her fiance Thomas Kail have sparked marriage rumours.

Over the weekend, the Brokeback Mountain actress and the Broadway director were photographed taking a romantic stroll in New York, three months it was confirmed the 39-year-old was engaged and pregnant. However, keen fans soon spotted that Kail was wearing a gold band on his ring finger.

Neither Williams nor Kail have commented on the photograph or speculation they are married.

The star and the 43-year-old met on the set of the TV mini-series Fosse/Verdon.

She was previously briefly married to indie musician Phil Elverum, but their union ended in early 2019.

Williams also is mum to 14-year-old Matilda, her daughter from a lengthy romance with the late Heath Ledger.