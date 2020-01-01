NEWS Ryan Reynolds has joked celebrities will 'get us through' the coronavirus pandemic Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Deadpool' actor was asked by Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau to spread the word about staying home to prevent the spread of the condition, and he took the chance to make fun of the idea that famous faces have an important role to play.



Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, he said: "I think in times of crisis, I think we all know that it's the celebrities we count on most. They're the ones that are going to get us through this.



"Right after healthcare workers, of course. First responders. People who work in essential services. Ping pong players. Mannequins, they're great. Childhood imaginary friends, sure. Like 400 other types of people.



"Stay at home, practice social distancing, wash your hands, we are going to get through this thing together."



The 43-year-old star's social media plea comes after he and his wife Blake Lively, 32, donated $1 million to foodbanks in North American to support their coronavirus relief efforts.



Earlier this month, the couple took to social media to pledge support to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada and revealed their huge personal donation to the cause.



Ryan wrote on Instagram: "Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can give, these orgs need our help.



"Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection. (sic)"



Their donation came after Feeding America called for support as they tried to give food out to the less fortunate during the health crisis.



The organisation wrote on social media: "As the #COVID19 #pandemic continues, the health and well-being of the people across America who visit food banks are our highest priorities. We are committed to serving the communities and individuals facing hunger, wherever they are.



"We have established a COVID-19 Response Fund to help food banks across the country as they support communities impacted by the pandemic. Help us make sure we can be there for our neighbours in need during this time of uncertainty. (sic)"