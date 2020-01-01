Daniel Craig dreamed of playing Superman when he was younger

Daniel Craig dreamed of playing superheroes such as Superman and Spider-Man when he was growing up.

Despite a lengthy Hollywood career, the 52-year-old actor is best known for portraying the super spy James Bond, with him making his debut as 007 in 2006's Casino Royale.

However, when asked if he had ever envisioned playing the MI6 agent during make-believe games in his youth, he confessed Bond was never on his radar as he was into comic book superheroes.

"People are always saying to me, 'You must have dreamed of playing James Bond when you were a kid.' The answer is no. I never did," Craig told Saga magazine. "I dreamed of being all sorts of other things - Superman, Spider-Man, the Invisible Man, even a good old-fashioned cowboy. But not Bond so much, which seems ironic now."

Since his debut as 007 in 2006, Craig has appeared in Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and makes his fifth and final outing as Bond in No Time to Die, which was due to be released in April but has been postponed until November amid the coronavirus crisis.

Despite not dreaming of playing the MI6 agent when he was younger, the Knives Out star is grateful for his run as the iconic character.

"I've been lucky enough to land one of the best roles in movies. There's been no downside to playing Bond," he stated.

No Time to Die, which also stars Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, and Ana de Armas, is set to cinemas on 12 November.