Oprah Winfrey moves Stedman Graham to guest house due to coronavirus concerns

Oprah Winfrey's partner Stedman Graham is living in the couple's guest house to help prevent either of them from contracting the coronavirus.



Speaking with fans during an Instagram Live stream, the 66-year-old media mogul revealed the pair decided he should move out of the main house and into their guest quarters as a precaution.



"Stedman is at the guest house," she said. "You all know I had pneumonia late last year and you can still hear the raspiness in my throat sometimes. And I just got off antibiotics last week and so Stedman was late to the party. Stedman didn't arrive from Chicago until Thursday and he was speaking in St. Louis on Saturday and he's been on planes."



Explaining the decision to self-isolate away from one another was Stedman's idea, she continued: "(He) was like, 'What's the procedure for coming home?' And I was like, 'You ain't coming in here and sleeping in my bed. It doesn't work that way... Social distancing doesn't mean you can go sleep in a bed with someone after you got off American Airlines.' We can not play those games."



Now, the couple has worked out a system where, according to the former The Oprah Winfrey Show host, "I leave food on the doorstep... He's happy to have me safe. We just take him dinner and we take him breakfast."



The couple is following advice from World Health Organization (WHO) officials, who are advising people to practice social distancing and stay at home in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.