Chloe Sevigny distressed by ban on birthing partners in delivery room

Pregnant actress Chloe Sevigny has been left "very distressed" following the ban on birthing partners in the delivery room amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boys Don't Cry star is expecting her first child with art gallery director boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic, and is reportedly due next month. But as Covid-19 chaos continues spreading the world, measures are being introduced every day in a bid to keep the virus from spreading further. One such measure prevents anyone other than the mother-to-be being in the delivery room at New York-Presbyterian hospitals, with a statement explaining: "At this time, no visitors including birthing partners and support persons are permitted for obstetric patients. We understand that this will be difficult for our patients and their loved ones, but we believe that this is a necessary step to promote the safety of our new mothers and children."

Following the announcement, Chloe shared her reaction in a post on her Instagram page, alongside two snaps of herself in white underwear, a T-shirt and veil, writing: "Pregnant in corona time. I hope all expecting families are finding some calm. Today's news in NY was very distressing for all."

She was quickly inundated with messages from pregnant fans in the same situation, some of whom suggested she should move out of New York for the birth so that she could have a birthing partner with her, and she replied to each and every message with a red heart emoji.

Chloe, 45, has been dating art gallery director Mackovic for the past year.