Luke Wilson joins Bruce Willis in Cosmic Sin

Luke Wilson has joined Bruce Willis' upcoming sci-fi action adventure Cosmic Sin.

The movie, written and directed by Corey Large and Edward Drake, follows a group of warriors and scientists who team up to try and save Earth from a hostile alien species, who have their sights set on taking over the human race to create a futuristic society.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier star Frank Grillo has also been announced as another new addition to the cast, alongside Adelaide Kane, according to Deadline.

Earlier this month, it was revealed World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star C.J. 'Lana' Perry was playing sniper Sol in the movie, a role that was originally written for a male actor.

She shared a behind-the-scenes look at filming the independent alien invasion movie in a video on her YouTube channel and revealed her character's costume in the process.

"I have a really exciting announcement. I am doing a Bruce Willis film called Cosmic Sin. It is a sci-fi thriller where I play the baddest assassin in the galaxy," Perry explained in the video. "I am fighting for humankind. I am the best warrior, the best sniper, the best assassin, and I'm fighting for humans to survive in the galaxy against aliens."

Perry, who compared her character to Star Wars icons Han Solo and Princess Leia, said that because of her "phenomenal" acting talents, directors Large and Drake changed the role of Sol from male to female.

The newly announced members of the cast were added before the set was shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak and Cosmic Sin is now in post-production.

Lochlyn Munro and Brandon Thomas Lee are also starring in the flick, with Johnny Messner and Stephen Eads serving as executive producers.