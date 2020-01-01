NEWS

Bong Joon Ho would love to make a musical

Bong Joon Ho would love his next movie to be a musical.

The 50-year-old South Korean director won critical acclaim and a host of awards for his black comedy thriller Parasite, but now he's keen to tackle a different kind of project.

"I would love to make a musical," Bong told Empire magazine, noting that his take on the genre would be unique. "Characters would begin singing, then think, 'Oh my God, f**k this, this is too cheesy,' and stop suddenly.

"There are amazing musical films, like Singin' in the Rain. But when I watch them, I feel very embarrassed and start blushing. So it would have to be... different."

Bong stunned Hollywood when the critically-acclaimed Parasite won Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Film, and Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars last month.

The filmmaker may well live up to his promise of making a "different" musical, as he's well-known for telling unusual stories on the big screen. His Academy Award-winning film followed members of a poor family who scheme to become employed by a wealthy one by infiltrating their household, while his 2017 movie Okja told the story of a young girl who raises a genetically modified giant pig.

And Bong's timing could be perfect, as the musical genre is currently making a comeback in Hollywood, with Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story and Lin-Manuel Miranda's cinematic adaptation of his musical In the Heights both in the works.

Little Women director Greta Gerwig is also developing an original musical that focuses on tap dancing.

