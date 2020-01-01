Bad Boys for Life getting early digital release

Bad Boys for Life is the latest film to be heading to video-on-demand early as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The action-comedy, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, was unveiled in cinemas on 17 January and is currently the year's highest-grossing movie so far, having made $419 million (£356 million) at the worldwide box office.

However, its cinema run has been cut short due to movie theatres being forced to close in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, so executives at Sony Pictures have decided to release it on video-on-demand early.

The movie, which served as a sequel to 1995's Bad Boys and 2003's Bad Boys II, will be available digitally from 31 March, 74 days after its cinema release, and on Blu-Ray and DVD on 21 April.

Most theatrical releases are usually not available for home entertainment for 90 days after debuting in cinemas. However, this has changed significantly as a result of the crisis, with films such as Onward, The Hunt, The Invisible Man, and Emma, which were all showing in cinemas when the closures happened, now being available to watch at home.

In addition to Bad Boys for Life, it was announced on Monday that British comedy Military Wives would be heading to "premium video-on-demand" platforms for a limited time from 27 March.

"The cinematic experience is key to our industry, and exhibitors continue to be our integral partners and allies. With cinemas closed nationwide due to the current climate, we want to continue to make Military Wives available to consumers," Zygi Kamasa, chief executive of Lionsgate UK, said in a statement.

The movie, which stars Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan, was released in cinemas on 6 March.