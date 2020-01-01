Jeremy Renner files to reduce child support payments amid coronavirus crisis

Jeremy Renner has requested to reduce his child support payments as the coronavirus crisis has caused a decline in his income.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, The Bourne Legacy actor has claimed that even though he had some work lined up following the end of the Avengers movies, his financial circumstances have dramatically changed in recent weeks.

"It is likely that most productions will not resume again prior to the end of the year," the 49-year-old stated. "As such, the projects that I had previously lined up to film this year are likely cancelled or postponed."

Renner had reportedly been covering his daughter Ava's housing, food, transportation, and clothing by paying his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco $30,000 (£25,540) a month.

And while he didn't state an exact new figure he'd like the amount to be reduced to in the documents, he believes the six-year-old's "reasonable needs" cost around $11,000 (£9,350) per month.

In addition, Renner has also asked the judge to allow his business managers to have sole control over the money in Ava's account, due to his trust issues with Pacheco, who he claims is using the money as a "slush fund" to support her lifestyle.

Renner and Canadian model Pacheco were briefly married in 2014.