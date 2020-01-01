NEWS 'Star Trek' legend William Shatner is ready to date again following his divorce Newsdesk Share with :







The 88-year-old actor legally separated from his fourth wife Elizabeth Shatner - whom he has been married to since 2001 - in January but he wants to throw himself back into the dating game and find a woman he can have fun with.



A source told the new issue of National Enquirer magazine: "Bill is looking forward to getting back on the dating scene. Though he's pushing 90, he's still got a lot of charm and a sense of humour. And he's one of the most fun-loving guys in Hollywood!"



The former 'Boston Legal' star is even updating his style because he wants to ensure he is looking as good as possible for the ladies he takes out.



The source added: "He's already exercising more and even consulted with a stylist to help him spruce up his image for the dating scene.



"He's not ready to sit at home and wait for the 'final frontier'. At least not by himself!"



The divorce was settled very quickly after the Hollywood icon - who played James T. Kirk in the original version of the sci-fi franchise 'Star Trek' - filed papers in December, due to the former couple signing a pre-nup.

William got to keep most of his $100 million fortune, with Elizabeth walking away with a $2 million settlement and two horses.

