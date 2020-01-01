NEWS Kendall Jenner feels 'very lucky' to have sisters in the spotlight Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star feels like she always has a "friend" because of her big family, which includes sister Kylie Jenner and half-siblings Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian, and they're all in the showbiz world.



She explained: "Something I'll always fight for is my family. The best thing about having so many sisters is you always have a friend and if you ever need advice there's tons of people to call if one of them doesn't answer. And they're all pretty good at giving advice ...



"I think I'm specifically very lucky because not only do I have sisters and a big family but they all live in this world with me so they understand the things that I go through or I understand the things they go through. So it's pretty cool. I'm pretty blessed."



And Kendall is grateful to have "learned so much" from her mother Kris Jenner, who has helped her to become a businesswoman.



Speaking in a behind the scenes video for her new campaign with Calvin Klein, she added: "I've learned so many things from my mom. I think is pretty self-explanatory that we're pretty independent women and that we enjoy having our s**t together in a way. I was very lucky to have a businesswoman helping me become a businesswoman."



Meanwhile, Kendall previously revealed she sees herself as a "mini Kris Jenner", especially when she has short hair.



Talking about the possibility of cutting her locks, she added: "I mean not like a buzz. But I think about chopping it off. If I cut my hair that short then I just look like my mom. I've been on sets before and they put short wigs on me like my mom. It's too much. I literally am mini Kris Jenner. That's the problem. Some of my friends are trying to push me to do it."