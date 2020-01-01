Javier Bardem defends Johnny Depp in legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard

Javier Bardem has given evidence supporting Johnny Depp in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard over her domestic abuse allegations.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is pursuing the Aquaman star, who accused him of domestic abuse during their divorce proceedings in 2016, for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post article in which she allegedly suggested he was violent towards her.

Bardem, who starred alongside Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and the 2000 drama Before Night Falls, has made a declaration in the case, obtained by The Blast, supporting his pal as a victim of "lies" made by "toxic beings".

"I love Johnny. He has always been a true gentleman and an extremely generous and caring friend to my family and myself," he wrote, before praising the actor's "respectful attitude towards every single member of the crew alongside his unique and hilarious sense of humor."

"I stand by Johnny because I have always seen and felt a true caring and loving man in him," he added.

The Spanish actor's wife, Penelope Cruz, who has herself worked with Johnny three times, has also made a declaration supporting him in the case.

At the end of his evidence, Bardem took a shot at Heard by saying: "I love Johnny because he is a good human being, trapped in the lies and manipulations of toxic beings and yet smiling and loving us all in spite of it."

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million (£42.5 million) in damages, and they have traded bitter allegations, with The Lone Ranger star claiming his ex abused him rather than the other way round, and the actress alleging he has alcohol and drug problems.

The 56-year-old is also embroiled in another defamation case in the U.K. over an article in The Sun newspaper which accused him of being a "wife-beater". Both he and Heard, 33, were due to attend court in London on Monday but the British case has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.