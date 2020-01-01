NEWS Harvey Weinstein seeking lawsuit deadline extension Newsdesk Share with :







Harvey Weinstein's attorneys are using the coronavirus pandemic to request extra time as they prepare a response to a sexual assault civil case.



The incarcerated movie mogul is currently fighting a New York lawsuit filed by actress Wedil David, who claims Weinstein raped her in 2016.



His legal representatives had been due to submit discovery documents this month (Mar20), but in a new court motion, the shamed producer's attorneys have asked for the deadline to be extended until 15 May.



In the paperwork, obtained by TMZ, they cite the "current coronavirus crisis" for the case delay, while also blaming his other legal issues, including his recent rape conviction in New York, and his pending extradition to Los Angeles to face separate criminal counts of sexual misconduct.



Attorneys go on to reference Weinstein's declining health, which landed him in hospital shortly after he was sentenced to 23 years behind bars in early March - although they make no mention of reports suggesting the 68 year old has tested positive for COVID-19, simply noting he is an "at-risk individual" due to his advancing age and underlying medical problems.



Weinstein is believed to be one of two inmates at New York's Wende Correctional Facility to have been diagnosed with the virus.



A ruling on the deadline delay has yet to be made.