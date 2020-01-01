NEWS Heidi Klum does not have coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







The 'America's Got Talent' judge has been ill with flu-like symptoms for some time and, after she and husband Tom Kaulitz were finally tested for the deadly virus on 14 March, she's now confirmed her result was negative.



She shared a photo of herself sunbathing in the garden on Instagram and captioned it: "Day 14 of staying H[o]ME. #covid_19negative."



Heidi told her fans she is now feeling "much better" and had simply been suffering from a cold.



Responding to one comment asking about her health, she replied: "much better thank you. i just have a bad cold and trying to get over it. sending love out to you and everyone.(sic)"



The 46-year-old beauty previously confirmed Tom's results had come back negative.



Heidi told fans earlier this month she and the Tokio Hotel musician were being tested for coronavirus after they both began to show signs of the illness such as a fever, cough and fatigue.



She wrote: "Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill.



"To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back.



"We don't want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other!



"As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. (sic)"



The blonde beauty had claimed she was unable to be tested for the infectious virus at first because doctors in her area didn't have access to an available test.



In a video on her Instagram Story, she explained: "Hi everyone, I just wanted you to know why I have not been sitting in my 'America's Got Talent' seat. It started all with a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose. Ummm, I'm just not feeling good so that's why I've stayed home to not infect any other people.



"I hope it's just a cold, I would love to do the corona test but there just isn't one here. I've tried with two different doctors and I just can't get one. Stay safe, everyone. Stay home if you don't feel good."