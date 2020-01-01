NEWS Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul donating 30% of Dos Hombres spirit to out-of-work bartenders Newsdesk Share with :







Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are following in Ryan Reynolds' footsteps by donating 30 per cent of the sale of each bottle of their spirit Dos Hombres to out-of-work bartenders.



The 'Breaking Bad' co-stars thought the 'Deadpool' actor's idea to help out those who have lost their jobs in bars and clubs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic by pledging 30 per cent of his own brand Aviation Gin's online sales to those struggling financially in the industry was a great initiative.



Ryan launched the 'Tip Your Bartenders' programme with a $15,000 donation to the US Bartenders Guild.



He tweeted: "Until May 1st, for every bottle of Aviation ordered online, we'll donate 30% of proceeds as a tip to your bartenders - who REALLY miss you btw. Visit http://AviationGin.com/delivered #TipYourBartenders #StayHomeSaveLives. (sic)"



And Bryan and Aaron - who played Walter White and Jessie Pinkman respectively in the hit TV series - announced shortly after Ryan's post that they are doing the same for their brand of Mexico's Mezcal - a distilled spirit made from the natural sweetener agave.



They wrote in a joint statement shared on both of their Instagram accounts: "Good idea @vancityreynolds, let's all pitch in. @DosHombres Mezcal is on board with #tipyourbartenders. Now through May 1, 30% of all proceeds from online orders will benefit the US Bartender's Guild. We encourage all other brands to do so as well.



"Whatever your choice of drink, let's all raise a glass to our commitment to #flattenthecurve. Please drink responsibly with none of your closest friends... for now.



Order for delivery: @drizlyinc, @reservebarspirits and link in bio. 🥃(sic)"

Ryan and his wife Blake Lively had already, donated $1 million to foodbanks in North American to support the coronavirus relief efforts.



Earlier this month, the couple took to social media to pledge support to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada and revealed their huge personal donation to the cause.



Ryan wrote on Instagram: "Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can give, these orgs need our help.



"Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection. (sic)"



Their donation came after Feeding America called for support as they tried to give food out to the less fortunate during the health crisis.



The organisation wrote on social media: "As the #COVID19 #pandemic continues, the health and well-being of the people across America who visit food banks are our highest priorities. We are committed to serving the communities and individuals facing hunger, wherever they are.



"We have established a COVID-19 Response Fund to help food banks across the country as they support communities impacted by the pandemic. Help us make sure we can be there for our neighbours in need during this time of uncertainty. (sic)"