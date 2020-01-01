Arnold Schwarzenegger donates $1 million to medical supplies fund

Arnold Schwarzenegger has donated $1 million (£850,000) to an online fund launched to raise cash for vital medical supplies during the coronavirus crisis.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the movie star and former California Governor posted a link to a GoFundMe campaign for the Frontline Responders Fund, which requests aid to supply face masks and gowns to hospitals.

"I never believed in sitting on the couch and complaining about how bad things are; I always believed we should all do our part to make things better," he wrote in the caption. "This is a simple way to protect our real action heroes on the frontlines in our hospitals, and I'm proud to be part of it. Our doctors, nurses and hospital staff are the real action heroes of this crisis. I just play one in the movies."

With Arnold's generous donation, the fund has raised over $3.3 million of its $10 million target. And the Terminator star is encouraging others to give what they can.

"We have an opportunity and a responsibility to provide them with personal protective equipment right now to keep them safe as they fight this virus..." the 72-year-old added. "With all of the courageous work they are doing on the frontlines to keep us safe, buying a few hundred thousand masks with a million dollars is the least I can do. Please take a moment to join me in supporting our heroes."

Since the coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan, China last December there have been over 380,000 reported cases and approximately 18,000 deaths.