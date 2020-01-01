NEWS Heidi Klum tests negative for coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







Heidi Klum has tested negative for the Covid-19 virus.



The German supermodel/ TV personality confirmed the news to fans on Tuesday, sharing a picture of herself on Instagram and writing: "Day 14 of staying HOME. #covid_19negative."



She opened up further about her health in the comments, replying to one fan that she was feeling "much better" now.



"I just have a bad cold and trying to get over it. Sending love out to you and everyone," the 46-year-old stated.

Heidi's negative test came after her husband Tom Kaulitz also tested negative for Covid-19, following the pair's decision to quarantine themselves separately when they both began showing symptoms.



"We don't want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further," the America's Got Talent judge had explained on Instagram of their quarantine plans. "These are strange times... but in these moments, you remember what's really important - the people you love and keeping them safe. Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbours and our communities."



More than 423,400 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, with over 18,900 deaths registered.