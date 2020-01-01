Jon M. Chu applauds decision to postpone release of In the Heights

Director Jon M. Chu has praised the decision to postpone the release of In the Heights.

The silver screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit Broadway musical was set to be released on 26 June, but studio executives at Warner Bros. announced on Tuesday that it would be delayed, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We had the best summer of our lives filming In the Heights movie last year," Miranda told his followers on Twitter. "We couldn't wait to share it with you. But we're going to have to wait a little longer. When we can safely gather again, flags in hand, we will be there, enjoying this movie in theatres."

And in an interview with Insider, Chu revealed he was relieved the film had been postponed, as he felt it needed to be shown in a crowded cinema, something that would be impossible now with the closures of movie theatres around the world.

"We want people to have (that) experience," he explained. "And with it being a musical, if you look back at history, that kind of movie has always brought people together at the worst times to celebrate life. And now we need that even more so."

While the Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker was frustrated at being just 20 days from completing the film, he wants In the Heights to bring people together once the world begins to recover from the Covid-19 outbreak.

"I think it's going to give a lot of people that light they need," Chu shared. "The big thing is we get this movie on the big screen when people are in the right place in their lives to enjoy it. When people are coming out of the darkness and the light can come in."

He also took to Twitter to share the same touching sentiment, and told his followers: "We will have a big friggin' party when we get to see it on the big screen! And we will all be together again dancing in the aisles!! Stay healthy and take care of your family in the meantime."