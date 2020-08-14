Wonder Woman 1984 gets new release date due to coronavirus pandemic

The release of Wonder Woman 1984 has been postponed until August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The highly-anticipated sequel, directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal, was due to hit cinemas on 5 June, but bosses at Warner Bros. announced on Tuesday that it would now be released on 14 August.

"When we greenlit Wonder Woman 1984, it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on Aug. 14," the studio's chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement. "We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then."

Gadot, who reprises her role as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in the blockbuster, shared her relief that the movie's release would be postponed.

"In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again," she wrote. "Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all."

Jenkins, who also helmed Wonder Woman back in 2017, took to Twitter to share the news.

"We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then," she wrote.

James Wan's horror Malignant, starring Annabelle Wallis, was originally scheduled to open on 14 August, but has been bumped to accommodate the rescheduled Wonder Woman 1984.

Warner Bros. has also indefinitely pulled Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical adaptation In the Heights, which was due out on 26 June, as well as the animated comedy Scoob!, based on the classic Scooby-Doo characters, which was set for 15 May.