Awkwafina hits out at 'cruel rhetoric' surrounding coronavirus pandemic

Awkwafina is "saddened" by the "cruel rhetoric" that's arisen amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



The 31-year-old posted an update on Tuesday on her Instagram page, where she told fans she "wanted to make double sure I was OK to travel before coming back home to the US," after being away for work.



The Crazy Rich Asians actress went on to reflect on the global health crisis, saying, "I worry for those who are most at risk for serious illness, the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions," and seemingly addressing the racist undertones of some of the coverage surrounding Covid-19.



"I am saddened by the rhetoric that has come out of this, and the cruelty that came as a result," she added, appearing to allude to U.S. President Donald Trump, who has referred to the virus as the "Chinese virus", and a White House official, who called it "Kung flu" - seemingly referring to the city of Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began in December.



"I hope that while we self isolate and socially distance to stay safe, we also stay sane and calm," added Awkwafina. "Wishing everyone a sense of peace during this bats**t crazy time - I will be locking myself up for the next 2 weeks rewatching the Tiger King. Love you all."



Numerous stars including Mia Farrow and Don Cheadle have hit out at the president for calling Covid-19 the "Chinese virus" or "China virus".