NEWS Jeremy Renner's ex-wife 'disheartened' by bid to reduce child support payments Newsdesk Share with :







Jeremy Renner's ex-wife Sonni Pacheco has been left "very disheartened" by his request to reduce his monthly child support payments for their six-year-old daughter.



The 49-year-old actor filed documents obtained by TMZ.com which stated that his financial circumstances have dramatically changed in recent weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the website, Renner has been paying Pacheco $30,000 a month (£25,540), tax free, but believes Ava's "reasonable needs" cost around $11,000 a month (£9,350).



He also used the papers to reveal his ongoing trust issues with his ex, who he claimed is using the money as a "slush fund" to support her lifestyle.



On Tuesday, Pacheco responded to her former spouse's filing in a statement to Fox News.



"It is very disheartening that in a time of global crisis there is yet another attempt to reduce funds I rely on to provide for our child. The reported monthly income has been greatly exaggerated. As I have yet to receive the paperwork he has filed with the court on my birthday, I only have knowledge as to what I have read in the tabloids," she said. "I think it’s time after seven years of hell, I start addressing the lies myself. First, I do not receive $30,000 in monthly child support. Second, all of my savings and Ava’s savings have been drained due to lawyer fees, as my concerns for Ava’s safety have been an ongoing battle for years now. I have and will always choose to protect Ava when I find out about disturbing behaviour exhibited by her father at his homes that put her in danger."



Pacheco had previously claimed that Renner bit their daughter as part of the former couple's ongoing bitter custody battle.



However, she concluded her statement by insisting she bears her ex no ill will, adding: "Last but not least, I am choosing love and to continue to wish him the best and a healthy, safe life."



Renner is currently self-isolating alongside Ava, and said in a post on Instagram on Tuesday that he's doing his best to keep both of their spirits up during the Covid-19 crisis.