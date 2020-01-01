NEWS Idris Elba slams conspiracy theory surrounding his coronavirus diagnosis Newsdesk Share with :







Idris Elba has hit back at rumours suggesting he was paid to pretend he had tested positive for the coronavirus.



Doubters have claimed the British actor is part of an Internet conspiracy theory, prompting Elba to jump on Instagram Live from quarantine on Tuesday to blast the "stupidness".



"I think the negativity around test-shaming is counterproductive," the Luther star said. "I don’t see what people get out of that. And the idea that someone like myself is going to be paid to say I have coronavirus, that's absolute bulls**t. Such stupidness. And people want to spread that like it’s news. It’s stupid.



"It’s the quickest way to get people sick. It’s no benefit to me and (wife) Sabrina saying that we got it and we ain’t got it. I don’t understand the logic of that...There are a lot of people who conjure up these stories."



Idris was one of the first celebrities to test positive for Covid-19, alongside Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson and Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, who is no longer in quarantine.



The Thor star became infected while attending an event in London with a coronavirus carrier. His wife Sabrina subsequently tested positive for the virus too.