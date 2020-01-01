Aaron Paul keen to play Kurt Cobain in biopic

Aaron Paul would love the opportunity to portray Kurt Cobain in a biopic.

In a recent interview with NME, the Breaking Bad actor expressed a yearning to play the Nirvana frontman, even though no studio is currently developing such a project.

"When I first moved to L.A., I thought quite a bit about Kurt Cobain and what happened and I just love Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit was one of the first records I bought with my own money, so I've thought that could be interesting," he told the publication, referring to the rough start he had in California when he first moved there in 1997.

While a film about Nirvana may not yet be in the pipeline, a recent uptick in Hollywood films about musical artists means it could be on the cards.

The success of movies like Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman, and Straight Outta Compton demonstrates high audience demand for stories about musicians, with the three films grossing millions of dollars at the global box office.

But unfortunately for 40-year-old Paul, the role of Cobain would likely end up going to a younger actor, as the troubled singer died at the age of 27 in 1994.

And while the star enjoys music orientated projects, having previously played comedy songwriter Weird Al Yankovic in a short parody film, he admitted that he's a better actor than a musician.

'I've never wanted to do an album," he added. "Have I dreamed of doing one? Of course. Everyone has that rock star dream. But trust me, no one wants to listen to that!"