Greg Grunberg defends Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Greg Grunberg was "so angry" about the criticism directed at Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The third instalment in the sci-fi sequel trilogy, directed by J.J. Abrams, was released in December and divided audiences, with many accusing the film of just trying to please the fans.

And Grunberg, who plays Resistance pilot Snap Wexley, told The Hollywood Reporter that he was infuriated by the unfair criticism.

"When the movie came out, I was so p***ed off and angry about one specific criticism that I heard. It said, 'Oh, he's just pandering to the fans.' It's like, 'What are you talking about? A movie like this is all about satisfying the fans,'" Grunberg fired.

He went on to dismiss rumours that director Abrams refused to follow the storylines created by Rian Johnson in The Rise of Skywalker's predecessor, The Last Jedi.

"It's one of those things where if you pay attention to the film and engage with it, all it does is keep that story going," Grunberg explained, insisting that he never heard Abrams make any disparaging comments about Johnson. "I would absolutely tell you if there were moments here and there. And there weren't. There just absolutely weren't. If anybody was going to try and dig that out of J.J., it'd be me."

The Heroes actor, who has been friends with Abrams since they were children, said that the filmmaker "loves" Johnson because of how "creative and brilliant he is."

Elsewhere in the interview, Grunberg debunked reports of a director's cut of The Rise of Skywalker, and said there was no pressure on Abrams by Disney and Lucasfilm bosses "to cut things out."

"Personally, I don't think there's any truth to that, and I would be surprised if there's a 'J.J. cut.' Every movie goes through a series of cuts; it's just the nature of it. I don't buy into it at all," he stated.