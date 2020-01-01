NEWS Woody Allen concedes Ronan Farrow might be Frank Sinatra's son Newsdesk Share with :







Woody Allen has conceded Ronan Farrow might be Frank Sinatra's biological son rather than his own in his new memoir.



The veteran director's controversial book, Apropos of Nothing, which was released without fanfare on Monday, addresses his troubled relationship with Ronan's mother, Mia Farrow, from whom he split in 1992.



Mia has long alleged that Ronan, a journalist who helped to unveil Harvey Weinstein as a predator and has supported his mother and adoptive sister Dylan's child abuse allegations against Woody, might be the son of the crooner, a fact his filmmaker father has now admitted may be true.



"One day Mia announced she was pregnant," the Annie Hall director writes in his book, according to Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper. "I naturally assumed it was by me and the wolfsbane had finally kicked in; and despite her suggesting (Ronan) was Frank Sinatra's child, I think he's mine, though I'll never really know.



"She may have still been sleeping with Frank, as she hinted, and may have had any number of outside affairs, for all I know. As I said, we lived apart."



Mia, 75, was married to Frank for two years from 1966, and was with Woody from 1980 to 1992. They split after he began an affair with her adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn, to whom he is still married, and Mia subsequently claimed he had sexually abused Dylan.



In the book, the director denies the abuse claims and slams his ex, claiming she was "unnaturally obsessed" with Ronan, whose birth name was Satchel.



"When Satchel was born, things took an even darker quantum leap," he writes. "From his birth, Mia expropriated Satchel. She took him into her bedroom, her bed, and insisted on breastfeeding him. She kept telling me she intended to do it for years."



Mia and Ronan are yet to respond to his allegations, but the journalist, 32, threatened to walk out on his publisher, Hachette, if executives at the firm followed through with plans to publish the memoir.