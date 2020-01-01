Jenna Dewan's son was born to the sounds of a Sanskrit prayer

Jenna Dewan's baby boy Callum was born to the sounds of a 20-minute Sanskrit prayer.

The actress/TV personality welcomed her second child, her first with fiance Steve Kazee, on 6 March, and has opened up about the birth in the new issue of People magazine.

Revealing Callum was born via caesarean section, Jenna also told the publication that she opted for one of her favourite soothing songs, which she often uses to relax or meditate to, to be playing in the background.

"It's a very peaceful song," she explained. "It always puts me at ease. I put that on our playlist and I said to Steve, 'If I ever start to look like I'm getting anxious or if I was having a rough time, just please play that.' He was actually born to that song."

While Jenna felt much more prepared for the arrival of her second child, it was a whole new experience for her partner - but one he handled brilliantly.

"It was incredible to watch the awe in his eyes of experiencing birth for the very first time, and the first time he laid eyes on our son," the 39-year-old smiled. "He was crying the whole time and he cut the umbilical cord. Seeing his transformation of becoming a dad was one of the best things I've ever witnessed. It was beautiful. Birth is such a bonding experience, you're transformed at the end of it."

Jenna is also mother to six-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum.