NEWS Bindi Irwin marries Chandler Powell in private ceremony Newsdesk Share with :







Conservationist Bindi Irwin has married her fiance Chandler Powell in a private ceremony.



One day before the Australian government begins introducing limitations on the number of guests able to attend a wedding due to the coronavirus crisis, the daughter of late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin exchanged vows with Chandler at Australia Zoo on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram following the ceremony, Bindi uploaded a snap of herself in a white lace dress kissing her 23-year-old beau in front of a wall of flowers.



"We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We've planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn't have guests at our wedding," she wrote in the accompanying caption. "This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however, it's lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos."



Bindi went on to explain that her mother Terri helped her get ready for her big day, while her brother Robert, 16, walked her down the aisle. They all lit a candle in honour of the late Steve's memory, who died at the age of 44 in 2006.



"Right now, we're encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history. Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens," the 21-year-old added. "We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this - stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!"



As of midnight on Wednesday, weddings will only be allowed to take place in Australia with the couple, the celebrant, and witnesses totalling a maximum of five people.