NEWS Bindi Irwin didn’t have guests at her wedding Newsdesk Share with :







The 21-year-old conservationist tied the knot with Chandler Powell at Australia Zoo on Wednesday (25.03.20), and confirmed the news in an emotional Instagram post that revealed the couple had to “change everything” about their wedding plans in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



Health officials are advising against events with large gatherings, including weddings, and so Bindi has insisted she married Chandler without her extended family and friends present in order to “keep everyone safe”.



In a lengthy Instagram post which accompanied a professional shot of the newlyweds kissing, Bindi wrote: “We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe.



“We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history. Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory.



“We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this - stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS”



Bindi’s younger brother Robert, 16, walked her down the aisle at the ceremony as their father Steve Irwin tragically passed away in 2006.



And in the comments of Bindi’s post, Robert admitted seeing his sister marry Chandler was “one of the most special moments” of his life.



He wrote: “It was a truly incredible day and one of the most special moments of my life walking you down the aisle and watching you start your married life together. I love you both!”



Chandler also commented, adding: “The best day of my life. I love you so much.”



The 23-year-old wakeboarder posted the same image on his own Instagram page, and explained the ceremony was “safe” and “private”, with only their immediate family who live in Australia Zoo present.



He wrote: “We’re finally married! Today, March 25, 2020, marks the most amazing day of my life. I married my best friend. After almost a year of planning, we changed everything so that we could enjoy a safe and small private ceremony at our home, Australia Zoo. As we embark on this new life chapter I hope that we can share some love in the world, especially during this challenging time.”