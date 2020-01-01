NEWS Andy Cohen finding it hard being separated from his son while he battles coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







The 51-year-old presenter revealed on Friday (20.03.20) that, after a few days of "self-quarantine and not feeling great", he was told he'd tested positive for the respiratory disease and he's now admitted the "very worst part" of his illness is not being around his 13-month-old son Benjamin.



He told SiriusXM's 'Jeff Lewis Live': "I'll tell you what I know from the nanny cam and from video, which is the very worst part. But he's great and his nanny [tested] negative."



The 'Watch What Happens Live' star has experienced a range of "horrible" symptoms, including a lack of appetite - which he joked has had unexpected benefits, though he doesn't expect them to last.



He said: "Two days ago, before I went to bed, I took a shower and I was walking into the shower and I looked at myself and said, 'Holy s**t, you look great.'



"I saw a picture of a pizza yesterday; I thought, 'I can't wait to eat pizza.'



"When I get better, I'm going to gain so much weight. It's bound to happen."



Before his diagnosis, Andy had previously told his fans he would be filming new episodes of 'Watch What Happens Live' from his home, but had to shelve them because of his illness.



In an Instagram post last week, he wrote: "After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves. (sic)"