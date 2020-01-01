NEWS Tony Awards postponed due to coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







The 74th annual Tony Awards has become the latest major prizegiving to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The event, which honours the actors and crew behind the top Broadway shows, was scheduled for 7 June at the Radio City Music Hall in New York but officials announced the ceremony had been pushed back on Thursday.

"The health and safety of the Broadway community, artists and fans is of the utmost importance to us," representatives from the Broadway League's American Theater Wing said in a statement. "We will announce new dates and additional information once Broadway opens again. We are looking forward to celebrating Broadway and our industry when it is safe to do so."



The Great White Way was forced into a shutdown on 12 March and Tony-worthy shows like Hangmen and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? have already been officially cancelled.



The Olivier Awards and the Billboard Music Awards are among the major prizegivings that have been cancelled or postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.