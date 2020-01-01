NEWS Angelina Jolie donates $1 million to help volunteers feed hungry schoolchildren Newsdesk Share with :







Angelina Jolie has donated $1 million (£840,000) to help feed hungry children amid the school lockdown.



The Maleficent actress and humanitarian gave the cash to bosses at the No Kid Hungry organisation, who are distributing meals to kids who relied on school lunches while they self-isolate at home with their families due to the coronavirus outbreak.



"As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus," she said in a statement. "Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible."



Reports suggest Jolie has also made a donation to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and sent support to schools she funds in Afghanistan, Cambodia, and Namibia.



No Kid Hungry officials claim they've distributed $2 million (£1.7 million) to organisations in 30 states across America to help feed hungry school kids.



Angelina isn't the only big name digging deep to help those battling the coronavirus crisis - Arnold Schwarzenegger has donated $1 million to an online fund launched to raise cash for vital medical supplies, and Kylie Jenner has handed over the same amount to buy personal protective equipment for doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers.