Patty Jenkins reflects on decision to exit Thor: The Dark World

Patty Jenkins is "super grateful" she didn't end up directing Thor: The Dark World.



The Monster filmmaker was confirmed to helm the sequel to 2011 Marvel superhero movie Thor, starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, but just three months into development, she exited the project, citing "creative differences".



Reflecting on the move in a new interview with Vanity Fair, Jenkins recalled how she was uncomfortable with the film's proposed script and the scrutiny she felt as a woman.



"I did not believe that I could make a good movie out of the script that they were planning on doing," she stated. "I think it would have been a huge deal - it would have looked like it was my fault. It would've looked like, 'Oh my God, this woman directed it and she missed all these things.'"



Marvel producers subsequently handed directing duties on Thor 2 over to Alan Taylor. And Jenkins is adamant she made the right decision.



"That was the one time in my career where I really felt like, do this with (another director) and it's not going to be a big deal. And maybe they'll understand it and love it more than I do," the 48-year-old shared. "You can't do movies you don't believe in. The only reason to do it would be to prove to people that I could. But it wouldn't have proved anything if I didn't succeed. I don't think that I would have gotten another chance. And so, I'm super grateful."



Jenkins went on to direct Wonder Woman for DC Comics in 2017. A sequel, also featuring Gal Gadot in the titular role, is set to be released in August.



Meanwhile, Taika Waititi was tapped to direct 2017 hit Thor: Ragnarok and is also making a new film, Thor: Love and Thunder, which is scheduled to hit cinemas in November 2021.