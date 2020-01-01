NEWS Alec and Hilaria Baldwin won't discuss coronavirus crisis in front of their children Newsdesk Share with :







Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have decided not to discuss the coronavirus pandemic in front of their young children.



The global health crisis has claimed the lives of 21,000 people since it began Wuhan, China last December, and infected more than 473,000.



But when it comes to discussing any issues surrounding the Covid-19 virus, Alec and Hilaria would rather go somewhere else so that their offspring can't hear what they're saying.



"My wife and I, we adjourn to another room," Alec said during a joint interview with Hilaria on The Howard Stern Show. "We don't talk about the nuts and bolts in front of the kids. (There's) no point in contaminating them with fear and so forth. We want them to be kids and enjoy their lives and enjoy their day.



"But at the same time, kids are smart," Hilaria commented. "They pick up more than you think they are. It's interesting because they're not stressed about it as long as... we don't show that we're stressed out about it."



And as for how they're planning to deal with the inevitable questions from their kids about the pandemic, and the lockdown imposed by governments around the world, she added: "You say, 'Yeah, there's a virus right now and mommy and daddy are doing absolutely everything to make sure that we're okay, and that's why we're living differently. That's why we're not having playdates, we're not going out, we're not doing this, we're not doing that. It's going to be like this for a while, but it's because we know that we're going to be okay.'"



Alec and Hilaria have four children together - Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, and Romeo. The actor also shares 24-year-old daughter Ireland with ex Kim Basinger.