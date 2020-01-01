Idris Elba 'still feeling OK' after coronavirus diagnosis

Idris Elba has reassured fans that he's "still feeling OK" and not showing any symptoms after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Luther star took to Twitter on Wednesday to give his followers an update on his and wife Sabrina's condition, sharing a selfie and writing: "Hoping everyone is coping with this $@@!! Currently still quarantine.. Sab and I still feel ok so far with no changes. Dr told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this... At some point we'd like to go home to London. Bsafe (sic)."

Idris, 47, also took the time to reply to some of his fans' questions, replying to one who asked if he had any symptoms: "No not really... the day I got tested I had body aches and a headache."

He added to another fan that he thought he was on day 13 of the virus.

His update comes a day after he took to Instagram Live to blast the suggestion that he'd been paid to pretend to have the virus.

"I think the negativity around test-shaming is counterproductive," the Thor actor said. "I don't see what people get out of that. And the idea that someone like myself is going to be paid to say I have coronavirus, that's absolute bulls**t. Such stupidness. And people want to spread that like it's news. It's stupid.

"It's the quickest way to get people sick. It's no benefit to me and Sabrina saying that we got it and we ain't got it. I don't understand the logic of that...There are a lot of people who conjure up these stories."

Idris is just one of the big names who have tested positive for Covid-19, with others including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Olga Kurylenko, and Prince Charles.