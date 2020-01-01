Courteney Cox binge-watching Friends during coronavirus quarantine

Courteney Cox is brushing up on her Friends trivia while isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress appeared on the hit sitcom alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry from 1994 to 2004, and is set to reunite with her co-stars for an HBO Max TV reunion special later this year.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel for his Quarantine Minilogue series on YouTube, Courteney revealed that she's decided to revisit the series because of how little she remembers and how often people want to talk to her about the programme.

"I keep getting asked all these questions about Friends. But I don't remember even being on the show. I have such a bad memory," she confessed. "I remember, obviously, loving everybody there and having fun. I remember certain times in my life when I was there, but I don't remember episodes. I would never pass, I'd fail every test."

Courteney purchased the entire series from Amazon Prime Video and is re-watching it from the very beginning.

"I decided during this time, since people love the show so much, I decided to binge-watch Friends," the 55-year-old explained. "I just started season one. It's really good!"

Jimmy then challenged Courteney to a trivia quiz, pitting her against his young cousin, Anthony, who's a self-proclaimed Friends fanatic. However, Anthony was unaware he'd be playing against the star of the show and, when he appears via video link, he's thrilled to see his opponent.

"This is the greatest moment of my life," Anthony laughed.

Ultimately, Courteney was left blushing as Anthony beat her five points to zero in the game - which focused entirely on her character Monica.

New episodes of Jimmy's Quarantine Minilogue series are uploaded to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! YouTube page daily.