Jane Fonda launching virtual Fire Drill Fridays climate change rallies

Jane Fonda is launching virtual Fire Drill Fridays climate change rallies amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, a Greenpeace spokesperson announced that the Grace and Frankie actress will be hosting monthly virtual rallies as well as additional programming throughout the month on Fridays to "continue to keep the pressure on politicians to adopt a Green New Deal, end new fossil fuels, and enact a just transition to a renewable economy that protects workers and communities".

Events are already scheduled for this Friday and the following week, amid the ongoing global health crisis.

"We may be staying home, and yes, we must stay home, but we will never stop speaking out about the climate crisis and demanding our leadership take action," commented the 82-year-old. "And while you are quarantined at home, we hope you will join us virtually because our movement is not slowing down. The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in America has exposed the catastrophic weaknesses in our healthcare system and social safety net.

"Our government must support those suffering from the triple threat of Covid-19, the climate crisis, and a looming recession by investing in an economy beyond fossil fuels."

The first event in the series will take place on Friday and will include a conversation between Fonda and Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey. A youth-themed virtual rally will then be held on 3 April, during which Fonda will be joined by fellow activists and advocates for climate change.

"Whether you are new to this conversation or are already invested in combating this crisis - we need you and we hope you will join us," she added.