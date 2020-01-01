NEWS Mark Blum has died at the age of 69 after contracting coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







The actor - who was best known for playing Madonna’s love interest in the iconic 1985 film ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’ - tragically passed away this week, allegedly after contracting coronavirus and developing complications.



Off-Broadway theatre Playwrights Horizons confirmed the news with a statement on Twitter which read: “With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week. Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you. (sic)”



And actress Rosanna Arquette - who starred alongside Mark as his onscreen wife in ‘Susan’ - also confirmed the tragic news, after she was informed by author Sharon Waxman.



She tweeted: “Sharon Waxman informed me of this very very hard news today I’m so deeply sad for his family and for his fans. he was a wonderful actor and a very good and kind man. May you Rest In Peace and power mark. God bless you.”



Playwright Christopher Shinn also took to Twitter to salute Blum’s life and kindness.



He wrote: “In 2011 Mark Blum starred in my play Picked @vineyardtheatre, in a tricky role - a narcissistic filmmaker whose more human instincts collide with the desire to protect himself from emotional risk. Mark’s performance took huge risks. He was magnificent. And the kindest man. RIP. (sic)”



Alongside ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’, Mark also held roles in films including ‘Crocodile Dundee’ and ‘Blind Date’, and in television series such as ‘You’, ‘The Good Wife’, and ‘Elementary’.



His last film role was in 2017’s ‘Coin Heist’, whilst he made his final television appearance in an episode of ‘Succession’ in 2018.



Mark is survived by his wife, Janet Zarish.