Idris Elba is hoping to 'go home' to London soon

The 'Hobbs & Shaw' actor and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba are currently self-quarantining in New Mexico, where he was working on a movie, as they have both tested positive for coronavirus, but as they have been told they will be "immune" to catching the respiratory illness again for some time after their house-bound period ends, they're hoping it will give them the opportunity to return to the UK.



Idris tweeted: "Hoping everyone is coping with this $@@!! Currently still quarantine.



"Sab and I still feel ok so far with no changes. Dr told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this. At some point we'd like to go home to London. Bsafe."



The 'Luther' star has previously reassured fans he is feeling OK, despite being in a high-risk category due to other health issues.



He said last week: "My temperature is fine. I don't have a fever.



"I have asthma, so I fit in the high category of most at risk. I have a respiratory issue and I've had asthma all my life, so catching corona was definitely not on my bucket list at all, but even my asthma is okay. I don't feel any restriction within my breathing or my lungs."



The 47-year-old actor recently blasted conspiracy theories that celebrities with no symptoms were being paid to say they had the virus.



He fumed: "I think the debate about rich and poor and who's getting it and who's not, I think, is not a healthy debate.

"It's like, I got a test but I also got COVID. Does that make me preferential? I don't understand that.



"It shouldn't be about whether rich or poor gets it.



I think that the negativity around test-shaming is counterproductive. I don't see what people get out of that. And also this idea that someone like myself is gonna be paid to say I've got coronavirus, that's absolute bulls**t. Such stupidness.



"People wanna spread that as if it's news. That's stupid.



"It's the quickest way to get people sick because there's no benefit to me and Sabrina sitting here saying we've got it or we ain't got it. I don't even understand the logic of that."