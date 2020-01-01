NEWS Harry and Meghan have moved to Los Angeles Newsdesk Share with :







The couple have been based on Vancouver Island in Canada since stepping back from royal duties but sources told People magazine they have now settled in the US with their 10-month-old son Archie.



Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are said to be living in a secluded compound and haven't yet ventured out due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The family's new location brings them closer to the 38-year-old duchess' mother, Doria Ragland, who lives in the city, as well as a number of friends.



The news of the move comes after it was previously revealed the duke and duchess had been "looking at houses in LA."



A source previously said: "Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family. They will be spending time in California...He's not looking back."



Earlier this week, it was claimed the couple have also been making plans to build a £3 million house in Oxfordshire, South East England, close to their favourite private members retreat Soho Farmhouse.



Non-members can stay at the Cotswolds estate - which is where the duchess had her three-day hen party before marrying Prince Harry in 2018 - so the couple's guests will be able to stay nearby.



The property will be near a country home being built for David and Victoria Beckham and Harry and Meghan - who are said to be paying for the abode out of their own pockets - are planning a three-bedroom abode with its own drive.



A source previously said: "This house will be their bolthole when they are in the UK.



"It is costing around £3million and will be on the opposite side of the Farmhouse to the small house being built for the Beckhams."