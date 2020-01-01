Meghan, Duchess of Sussex narrates new documentary for Disney+

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has been tapped to narrate a new nature documentary for Disney+.

The film, titled Elephant, will mark the first project for the 38-year-old former actress after she and husband Prince Harry formally step away from their roles within the royal family on 31 March.

"Disneynature's Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus," the studio announced on social media.

The documentary, directed by Mark Linfield, follows an African elephant named Shani and her male child Jomo as they migrate with their herd and its matriarch, Gaia, across the Kalahari Desert in Botswana.

The Duchess of Sussex's fee for the voiceover gig will be donated to the conservation organisation Elephants Without Borders, which protects animals from poaching in Botswana.

And the documentary credits the mother-of-one as Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, rather than using her royal title of Her Royal Highness.

Back in January, it was reported that the former Suits star had sealed a deal with Disney to do voiceover work, which was signed before she and husband Harry announced their decision to step back from their senior roles in the royal family.

In July last year, Harry discussed his wife's future career with Disney boss Bob Iger at The Lion King premiere in London.

"You do know she does voiceovers?" he said in a clip from the red carpet meeting.