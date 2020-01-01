NEWS Mandy Moore sued for $150,000 by paparazzi photographer Newsdesk Share with :







Mandy Moore has been hit with a $150,000 (£122,000) lawsuit by a paparazzi photographer after allegedly sharing one of his snaps on her Instagram page.



Josiah Kamau filed legal papers on Thursday in which he accused the This Is Us star of copyright infringement by posting a picture he took of her in New York in 2019 on her Instagram Stories.



Moore is reported to have screen grabbed the image, of her friend Chase Weideman-Grant opening the car door for her, from an article on the Daily Mail Online and captioned the picture: "Chivalry is not dead but this caption sure has me... (skull emoji). Missing you already @chaseweideman."



According to editors at E! News, the infringement came after Kamau registered the image he took of Moore with the United States Copyright Office - one of 648 images he copyrighted in May 2019.



He's now seeking damages of up to $150,000 and asking for a jury trial.



Kamau's attorney, Richard Liebowitz, told the outlet in a statement: "This case demonstrates that celebrities must be vigilant about seeking permission from the photographer, who is the rightful owner and author of the photograph, before displaying photographs on their social media accounts.



"Photographers have a right to be compensated for their work, and are able to enforce their constitutional rights against those who violate copyright law."



Moore has not yet publicly responded to the lawsuit.