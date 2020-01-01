Brian De Palma refused to make more Mission: Impossible movies

Brian De Palma turned down Tom Cruise's offer to make more Mission: Impossible movies because he thought one was enough.

The Scarface director helmed the first Mission: Impossible movie, which became a global box office hit in 1996, and Cruise, who starred as Ethan Hunt in the film, soon asked him to start working on a follow-up. However, De Palma turned him down.

"Stories, they keep making them longer and longer only for economic reasons," De Palma said to The Associated Press. "After I made Mission: Impossible, Tom asked me to start working on the next one. I said, 'Are you kidding? One of these is enough. Why would anybody want to make another one?' Of course, the reason they make another one is to make money. I was never a movie director to make money, which is the big problem of Hollywood. That's the corruption of Hollywood."

However, the Carrie filmmaker still has fond memories of making the movies.

"In my mid-50s doing Carlito's Way and then Mission: Impossible, it doesn't get much better than that," the 79-year-old praised. "You have all the power and tools at your disposal. When you have the Hollywood system working for you, you can do some remarkable things. But as your movies become less successful, it gets harder to hold on to the power and you have to start making compromises... If you have a couple of good decades, that's good, that's great."

Despite De Palma's belief that Mission: Impossible should have remained one film, it is a long-running franchise and the seventh and eighth instalments are currently in the works. After he turned down Cruise, Mission: Impossible 2 was directed by John Woo before J.J. Abrams and Brad Bird helmed a film each. The franchise has been in the hands of Christopher McQuarrie ever since the fifth film, Rogue Nation, in 2015.