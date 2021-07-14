LeBron James: 'Space Jam 2 is still on target'

LeBron James is confident production on Space Jam 2 is "still on target" for its 2021 release date.

The famed basketball player has been attached to star in the live-action/animated sports comedy film, a sequel to the 1996 movie, since 2014, and after multiple delays, filming finally got underway last year, with principal photography wrapping in September.

While production has been halted on many film and TV projects, meaning they will likely miss their scheduled release dates, the Los Angeles Lakers star has insisted his feature is on track to be ready on time for its July 2021 release as the crew is currently in the animation phase.

"Space Jam has always been scheduled to come out in June of 2021 (sic). So, we're kind of (OK)," he said during an appearance on the Road Trippin' Podcast. "And a lot of it right now is animation, so being indoors is actually great for us. We're still on.

"Just like everything in the world, everything is slowed down a little bit, but we're still on target. I'm looking forward to it. During this time right now, I wish we could release it right now, man, and give people some things to watch in their households. But we got until next year, next summer. We're excited about it."

Talk of a Space Jam sequel has been ongoing ever since the release of the original, which starred basketball legend Michael Jordan alongside animated Looney Tunes characters like Bugs Bunny. James' movie was also hit with development issues, including director Terence Nance leaving the project after filming had begun in June last year. Girls Trip filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee came in as his replacement.

The script was written by Black Panther's Ryan Coogler and Sev Ohanian.

Space Jam 2, which also stars Don Cheadle and Sonequa Martin-Green, is due to hit cinemas from 14 July 2021.