George Miller eyeing Anya Taylor-Joy for Mad Max spin-off

George Miller is reportedly eyeing Anya Taylor-Joy for the lead role in his Mad Max: Fury Road spin-off.

The Australian filmmaker released the fourth instalment in the Mad Max franchise in 2015 and it went on to become a critical and commercial success, with it topping many end of year lists, winning six Oscars, and landing a nod for Best Picture.

The post-apocalyptic action film starred Tom Hardy in the title role, alongside Nicholas Hoult and Charlize Theron, who played the breakout action heroine, Imperator Furiosa.

Miller has long expressed interest in making Mad Max sequels and a Furiosa spin-off, and according to Variety, he is now actively in development on the Furiosa movie, which he reportedly hopes to start shooting in 2021.

The report also reveals that the Happy Feet helmer has been meeting with actresses such as Taylor-Joy, best known for Split and The Witch, via Skype to help him cast the movie while in self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Director George Miller has been meeting with names including Anya Taylor-Joy for his Furiosa spin-off, which he hopes to start shooting in 2021. Of course, Miller is making concessions - those auditions have taken place via Skype," the report reads.

Given Taylor-Joy is only 23, it can be assumed that the Furiosa spin-off will serve as a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

Work on further films was delayed by a lawsuit between Miller's production company, Kennedy Miller Mitchell, and Warner Bros. representatives. The company claimed it was eligible for $9 million (£3.7 million) for delivering the movie under the agreed budget, while lawyers for Warner Bros. claimed the company broke their contract regarding the film's intended runtime and rating.

Taylor-Joy was recently seen in period drama Emma, which has been released on video-on-demand early due to the Covid-19 crisis, while her superhero movie, The New Mutants, has been indefinitely delayed.