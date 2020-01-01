Priyanka Chopra not yet ready to start family with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra "definitely" wants to start a family with husband Nick Jonas - but not just yet.

The Baywatch actress has opened up about her relationship with the Sucker hitmaker in an interview with Tatler magazine, and during the chat, confessed being a mother "is very important to me".

"Right now, this year's really packed for me in terms of the work that I'm doing and the work that I've taken on," she said. "(But) it is something that I definitely want to do and I'm hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it'll happen."

Priyanka tied the knot with the Jonas Brothers star in December 2018.

Reflecting on how the pair keep their relationship strong despite constantly travelling for international work commitments, the 37-year-old also explained: "We don't go more than two/three weeks without seeing each other.

"That's a rule. It's too hard otherwise, and you've got to work on the relationship, to prioritise it."

Priyanka's full interview appears in the May issue of Tatler, which is out on 2 April.